‘Huge fan’: Paul Merson says Liverpool have made an ‘outstanding’ signing

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has well and truly hit the ground running at Anfield.

Pundit Paul Merson, writing on Sky Sports, described the Reds newcomer as an “outstanding buy” for the Anfield club.

Just three Premier League games in, the Liverpool summer signing has been looking like a revelation for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Szoboszlai was really sharp in his competitive debut for the Reds against Chelsea at the start of the season.

He was excellent technically, linked up well with his teammates, tracked back intensely and weighed in with strong tackles.

Then, against Bournemouth, Szoboszlai was great in possession, used the ball well, and also tracked back to help Trent Alexander-Arnold out on occasion.

And against Newcastle, he once again worked hard and tried to make things happen, even though going down to ten men saw his threat curbed somewhat.

Merson loves what he has been saying from Szoboszlai, suggesting he could be a catalyst for Liverpool to make the top four.

“I’m a huge fan of Dominik Szoboszlai, he was outstanding against Newcastle,” he wrote.

“He didn’t stop, picked the right passes, and I think he’s an outstanding buy.

“If Liverpool don’t finish in the top four you’re asking questions.”

Our view

Merson is not the only pundit to sing Szoboszlai’s praises.

Danny Murphy recently deemed him a “powerful, technically gifted, elegant footballer” with “tenacity”.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Sometimes, new signings from different leagues can take a little while to find their feet.

However, Szoboszlai has needed virtually no time at all at Liverpool.

It’ll be good to see how he continues to fare for the Reds as they look to improve on last season.