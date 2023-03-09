‘Huge chance’: Romano now shares what he’s hearing about Conte after Spurs lost to AC Milan











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on Antonio Conte’s future after Tottenham were eliminated from the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Spurs were knocked out of Europe in drab fashion this week after a 1-0 loss to AC Milan on aggregate.

Tottenham barely threatened against Milan in what was one of the most abject performances of the season so far.

Inevitably, this defeat has sparked even more speculation about the future of Conte at Spurs, and according to Romano, there is a massive chance that the Italian will be leaving north London at the end of the season.

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

Conte could go

Romano shared what he knows about this situation.

“What we can say about Tottenham is that Antonio Conte’s future will be clarified at the end of the season,” Romano said.

“The situation around Conte is very clear. At the moment the idea for Conte is not decided, but he will discuss at the end of the season with the board, with Daniel Levy, with Fabio Paratici. The feeling around Tottenham and the feeling around people close to Conte is that there is a serious chance for the Italian coach to leave Tottenham at the end of the season.

“His contract is expiring, there is an option in the contract, but at the moment the expectation is that there is a huge chance for Conte to leave at the end of the season. It is a serious possibility.

“We know how he loves Italy, because of his family reasons. Let’s see what happens, from what I understand there is a serious chance for him to leave Tottenham at the end of the season, especially after the disappointing game against AC Milan.”

Time’s up

Romano says that there will be a meeting between Conte and the board at the end of the season, and it would be very surprising if all parties didn’t agree that it was time to go their separate ways.

Conte’s heart doesn’t seem to be in it anymore at Spurs. He’s suffered personal trauma and illness as of late, while his team don’t seem to be buying into his tactics at this point.

He’s been unhappy with the board pretty much since day one, and with results not going his way at the moment, it’s hard to believe that Spurs will be desperate to keep hold of him either.

Conte really should’ve been the manager to bring silverware back to Tottenham, but, just as it did with Jose Mourinho before him, it hasn’t worked out for the former Chelsea boss.

A decision may not be made until the end of the season, but the clock already seems to be ticking for Conte at Tottenham.

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

Show all