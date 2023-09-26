BBC pundit Shay Given has claimed that Liverpool’s squad would’ve been dealt a serious blow had Jurgen Klopp sold Mohamed Salah in the summer.

The Reds had a tricky window, but they came out of it in great shape. They signed four new players, and all of them have had a great start to life in Merseyside.

However, keeping hold of Salah may have been their best decision of the summer.

Jurgen Klopp avoided ‘serious damage’ at Liverpool by not selling Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s best player.

The Egyptian has been outstanding for the Reds since he joined them all those years ago, and even though he’s 31 now, he’s still producing the goods.

Even in what many thought was a disappointing campaign last season, Salah scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists in all competitions. He has four goals and four assists in seven appearances this season as well.

Liverpool are second in the table right now, and that may not have been possible had the Reds sold Salah when Saudi side Al-Ittifaq made attempts to sign him late in the window.

Given says Klopp avoided ‘serious damage’ to his squad by turning down those offers.

He wrote on BBC Sport: “I think it was absolutely vital that Mohamed Salah didn’t leave too, despite the bids for him from Saudi Arabia that were reportedly getting bigger and bigger as deadline day went on.

“Liverpool have plenty of attacking options but the psychological impact on the club would have been huge if Salah had gone – he is a brilliant player of course, but it would also have done serious damage to the belief of the squad if they had lost him.

“I would not be surprised if the Saudis come back in for Salah next summer but, in the meantime, he is hugely important for what they will hope to do this season – and a title bid is surely part of that plan.”

TBR View:

Given is right, losing Salah would’ve been disastrous for Liverpool.

The Saudis came in with huge money for the Egyptian, but they did it very late in the window. Even if Klopp and co were ready to accept that offer, it was impossible for the Reds to find a replacement in time.

Liverpool stood firm and rejected the bids, and Salah stayed put.

That decision has proved to be a huge positive for the Reds, and they now have all the time in the world to prepare for the Egyptian’s departure should it happen next year.