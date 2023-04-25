Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock slates Tottenham Hotspur's defence











Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock has given a brutal response when talking about Tottenham and their embarrassing defeat to Newcastle.

Many knew that Spurs were not in good form at the moment, but no one expected them to get thrashed 6-1 by the Magpies.

The North London side have conceded 51 goals in the Premier League this season. This is one of the worst in the division and only seven goals less than the amount they have scored.

For a side who had Antonio Conte and his interim Cristian Stellini in charge, this is a shock. Both are known for their defensive styles and yet they still couldn’t keep the side from conceding.

Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Neil Warnock slates Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham conceded three goals in nine minutes and five goals in 21 minutes against Newcastle. Warnock, who is also known for keeping his teams defensively tight, went on to talkSPORT to talk about the match.

Speaking on the radio station, he issued a brutal response as he said: “You couldn’t predict Tottenham after 20 minutes could you. I’m thinking, would you have any of their back four over my back four and no, if I’m honest, I would rather have Huddersfield’s (defence).”

He was then asked what he would do differentially in the match after 3-0. He replied with another humiliating response as he said: “I would have gone home.”

The manager was no doubt harsh but the defence at Spurs is most definitely poor. They cannot seem to keep a clean sheet and their next match is against Manchester United.

It’s a must win if they want to keep their Champions League hopes alive. They need to win this upcoming match against their rivals.

Photo by John Early/Getty Images

Show all