Howe wants Newcastle to make move for ‘astonishing’ 23-year-old; bigger priority than Harvey Barnes

Newcastle United have reignited their interest in Moussa Diaby, with Eddie Howe keen to sign the Bayer Leverkusen star during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that the Magpies view the 23-year-old as a bigger priority than Leicester City star Harvey Barnes.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Moussa Diaby has established himself as one of the most exciting wingers around right now. He scored 14 goals and contributed 11 assists from out wide in all competitions for Xabi Alonso’s side last season.

Football Transfers reports that Howe wants Newcastle to sign Diaby ahead of their Champions League return. And it is hoped that Leverkusen may drop their asking price as he enters the final two years of his contract.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Newcastle wanted to sign Diaby last summer. And it seems that they are ready to step up their interest once again.

Diaby would be a seriously exciting signing for the Magpies if there was a deal to be done. The club have made absolutely rapid progress in the last 12 months. And signing the youngster would be yet another step in the right direction.

It has been suggested that the Frenchman has ‘astonishing‘ talent. Remarkably, he has 97 goal involvements in 172 games for Leverkusen in all competitions.

He can play on either wing, as well as a few other positions. So there would be scope for Howe to take him down a number of different paths.

Clearly, Leverkusen will not want to let him go. They have also made real progress under their own manager. And selling Diaby would clearly send out a disappointing message.

But Newcastle have the means to make a number of statements in the market. So Diaby may well be one player to keep a close eye on.