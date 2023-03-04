Howe shares Bruno update ahead of Newcastle trip to Man City











Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that Bruno Guimaraes is “fine” ahead of Saturday’s Manchester City clash.

The Magpies head to the Etihad Stadium for their second consecutive match against a Manchester side.

Last Sunday, Newcastle faced Manchester United in the League Cup final at Wembley.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Now, Howe’s charges will be taking on the reigning Premier League champions, currently second in the table.

Guimaraes was substituted in the cup final due to an ankle issue.

Luckily, fears about an extended layoff proved premature as the £120,000-a-week star (Spotrac) was spotted in training this week.

And ahead of Saturday’s match, Howe further played down any issues about a stint on the sidelines for Guimaraes.

“Bruno is fine,” the Newcastle boss told the club’s media team.

“I think he was in a bit of short-term pain but nothing that has impacted his training week.

“Off the top of my head, there are no other injuries.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Great news for Newcastle, as Guimaraes is such an important player for the side.

The Magpies have enjoyed a remarkable season so far, challenging for Europe and reaching a cup final.

Although Newcastle fell just short last weekend, it’s not like they’re not building something that’ll make them regular contenders for silverware.

Now, the Magpies could send out another message to the league if they get the better of the reigning champions on their turf.

And Guimaraes being available is a huge boost for the St James’ Park outfit in their quest to defeat City.