‘How wrong was I?’ Pundit says £30m Arsenal player has made him look stupid this season











Kevin Campbell has admitted that he was absolutely wrong about Granit Xhaka at one point.

Speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, Campbell admitted that he never in a million years thought that the Gunners could challenge for the title with Xhaka in their midfield, but he has admitted that he’s been proven wrong.

Indeed, the Swiss midfielder has been one of Arsenal’s most important players in this season’s title challenge, completely silencing any doubters or critics that may still have been out there, including Campbell.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Proven him wrong

Campbell gave his verdict on the £30m midfielder.

“He’s had a superb season. He has. I think it’s a family thing if he does move,” Campbell said.“Xhaka has had a great season because he’s been pushed further forward and that’s because Zinchenko has been pushed into the midfield. It’s really worked for him. I never thought a title charge and Granit Xhaka would be in the same sentence, but how wrong was I? He’s been sensational this season.”

Not the only one

Campbell has held his hands up and admitted that he was wrong about Xhaka, and, in all honesty, he’s not the only person who owes him an apology.

Let’s be real, there was a real narrative around Xhaka before this season that he was reckless player who cost Arsenal time and time again, but, remarkably, he’s been able to shake that reputation this term.

Xhaka has done an amazing job in terms of turning things around, and he deserves a lot of credit for his performances this season.

Campbell was wrong about Xhaka, and so were many others.

Photo by Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

