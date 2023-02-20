How Victor Orta reacted in the Goodison Park tunnel after hearing Leeds fans chanting for him to leave











The Daily Mail has shared how Leeds United sporting director Victor Orta reacted at Goodison Park after hearing the fans chanting for him to leave the club.

Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat against Everton on Saturday and slipped into the relegation zone as a result.

The Whites are yet to pick up a win since relieving Jesse Marsch of his duties at the beginning of month and their search for a new manager has seemingly come to a standstill.

Michael Skubala remains in charge as caretaker boss but hasn’t managed to pick up a win as of yet, despite positive displays against Manchester United.

Now, the pressure on the Leeds hierarchy is ramping up, with sections of the Leeds fanbase calling for Orta to leave Elland Road.

How Orta reacted to Leeds fans chanting for him to leave

The Daily Mail reports that Leeds fans were heard chanting ‘Orta! It’s time to go,’ after watching their side fall to defeat against Sean Dyche’s men on Saturday.

The outlet notes that Orta looked ‘befuddled’ in the Goodison Park tunnel after hearing the chants.

Orta is seemingly no closer to appointing a permanent manager and the situation is clearly beginning to frustrate sections of the Leeds fanbase.

The Whites have been linked with a host of managers since Marsch departed earlier this month, including the likes of Arne Slot, Andoni Iraola, and Marcelo Gallardo.

But all three have seemingly turned down the chance to take the hot seat at Elland Road and Orta may be looking for a short-term appointment now.

It’s understandable that Leeds fans have grown frustrated with what has happened at the club over the past few weeks.

The Whites stood by Marsch through a difficult period before the World Cup, before backing him in January, only to relieve him of his duties just one game after the window closed.

Leeds would have been in a much stronger position in terms of hiring one of their favoured candidates had they taken the decision over Marsch’s future a bit earlier.

