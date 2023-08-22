Ange Postecoglou has really shaken things up at Tottenham so far.

Harry Kane has gone, new signings have arrived, and some fringe players have now become key men.

Yves Bissouma has absolutely transformed since Postecoglou’s arrival.

Last season, the Mali international barely got a game for the north London club, but now, he appears to be the first name on the teamsheet.

Tim Sherwood has, of course, noticed a massive change in Bissouma, and he reckons that the midfielder must’ve been seriously questioning Antonio Conte last season as he sat on the bench twiddling his thumbs watching Spurs lose control in midfield week after week.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Bissouma must’ve been baffled

Sherwood shared his verdict on Bissouma while speaking on Premier League Productions.

“I think Postecoglou will do that. The likes of Bissouma must’ve been sitting there last year wondering ‘how am I not in this team?’ Last year, but when he watched the style of play he probably thought it was just as well. But at the moment, the shackles are off him, it’s like go and play, do what you’re good at, dribble it forward, pass forward at the right times, and I believe he can get in the box and score goals as well,” Sherwood said.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Strange

It’s so strange to see Bissouma playing in this way after being left out in the cold for the entirety of last season.

There were so many times last term that Tottenham were crying out for a controlling midfielder to come in, break the lines and dictate the tempo of the game, but, for some reason, Conte continuously ignored Bissouma.

We saw at Brighton just how good this young man can be, and we’re seeing it again now, but, for some reason, Conte ignored the £25m man during his time at the club.