How Roy Keane reacted to Leandro Trossard's first Arsenal start











Arsenal newcomer Leandro Trossard made his first start for the Gunners in Friday’s FA Cup meeting with Manchester City.

The Belgium international joined Arsenal from Brighton last week for a reported £21million fee plus add-ons.

Trossard put pen to paper on a contract worth a reported £90,000-a-week until the summer of 2027.

The 28-year-old made his debut just days after joining, coming on as a substitute against Manchester United in the Premier League.

On Friday, Mikel Arteta named Trossard in the Arsenal starting XI for the first time, in arguably the toughest fixture in English football.

The Gunners headed to the Etihad Stadium to take on Pep Guardiola’s high-flying charges.

Sadly, it wasn’t to be for Arsenal, who lost 1-0 due to a 64th-minute goal from Nathan Ake.

Trossard gave a great account of himself, prompting praise from ITV Sport pundit Roy Keane at half-time.

He said, as transcribed by Sky Sports: “Considering he’s only been at the club for a couple of weeks, he already looks like an Arsenal type of player.

“The gear suits him, he looks brave and he knows the league very well.

“He’s shown good movement and has created two chances as well as having a shot himself.”

Trossard did really well on his full debut for Arsenal. He appears to have settled into Mikel Arteta’s style quickly.

The Belgian came close to scoring with a fierce left-footed strike, but City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega was equal to it.

Trossard also got the better of his full-back a number of times, and overall he looks like a very solid signing for Arsenal.