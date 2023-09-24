‘How?’: Pundit blown away by what £170k-a-week Tottenham player managed to do v Arsenal today

James Maddison got himself two great assists for Tottenham today as they snatched a dramatic 2-2 draw with Arsenal today.

The England midfield kept his cool in two big moments to set up Heung-Min Son twice and show his class in the Spurs midfield.

And after seeing Maddison set up Son’s first goal with a superb piece of player, Premier League pundit Don Hutchison admitted he was mesmerised by the play from Maddison.

Pundit lauds James Maddison assist v Arsenal today

Maddison set up Son’s first equaliser with a brilliant run out wide which took him around Bukayo Saka and into the area before he somehow managed to find Son to slide home.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

And watching on for Premier League productions, Don Hutchison admitted he was blown away by what Maddison had managed to do.

“Tottenham have had more belief in the last five or six minutes, they’re creating chances. They keep the pressure on, and for the first time in the game they don’t allow Arsenal to get out too easy. How Maddison finds Son I don’t know, there’s three Arsenal players between him, and it’s a hard finish, but he takes it brilliantly,” Hutchison said.

Maddison is contributing in pretty much every game right now and looks a steal for Spurs at £40m. Indeed, even the reported £170k-a-week wages look justified right now.

A class act in big moments

Two huge moments in the game for Maddison today and on both occasions he came up trumps with some excellent pieces of play.

This one to set up Son that Hutchison talks about here is a fantastic bit of work and deserves praise.

Maddison has quite simply transformed Tottenham this season and if he continues to show the quality he did today, then Spurs are in for a big season.