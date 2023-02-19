Report details how Leeds defeat at Everton has gone down in the boardroom











Leeds lost to Everton yesterday and they remain without a manager, with Michael Skubala still in temporary charge for now.

The Whites have so far been knocked back in their attempts to land a new head coach. Skubala has been given the reins for now, after two initially impressive enough performances against Manchester United appeared to sway the Leeds board.

However, yesterday’s dismal showing at Everton was nothing like Skubala had seen previously. And according to the Yorkshire Post, that defeat has had an impact at boardroom level.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

The YP reports how the pressure to bring someone new in before next week’s clash with Southampton has now ‘heightened’.

With the likes of Arne Slot, Marcelo Gallardo, and Andoni Iraola all proving difficult to get at the moment, the YP mentions Nuno Espirito Santo once more as a potential go-to option. However, he is currently in Saudi Arabia, and could cost big money to lure away.

Skubala himself has admitted he’s planning on being in charge for the Southampton game. But with the pressure now on Victor Orta to act, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a new face in the dugout come the weekend.

TBR’s View: Leeds need a fresh boost

Whatever Skubala did in those first two games had an impact but yesterday it seemed to be back to the same old same old for Leeds. If not worse.

They never looked like scoring. Were out battled and out fought by Everton, and in the end, deserved to lose.

Leeds’ board have to do something. Sacking Marsch was such a strange decision anyway given they’d just backed him in January. But with no new man in place a few weeks down the line, that decision looks even worse.