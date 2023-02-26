Two Tottenham players waited for Stuart Attwell at half-time after controversial Chelsea call











Tottenham won out against Chelsea today in their London derby as Cristian Stellini continued to get results in Antonio Conte’s absence.

A stunner from Oliver Skipp followed by a typical finish from Harry Kane was enough for Spurs to see off Chelsea, who were once again poor throughout.

The pressure will now be on Graham Potter even more. And it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the board have some sort of reaction, despite consistent claims they are backing their man.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Onto the on-field matters, though, and there was a major talking point at half-time. Referee Stuart Attwell had sent off Hakim Ziyech. Only to then to to the on-field monitor and over turn the decision. It was a confusing time, but in the end, it looks like the right decision was reached.

However, in a clip shared by Sky Sports, it was clear that Tottenham’s players weren’t happy. In the clip, both Harry Kane and Ben Davies can been waiting for and then approaching Attwell on the pitch. Kane looks calm, while Davies appears to think better of getting too involved. The fiery Richarlison also considers having a word, before being ushered away.

In the end, it mattered little as Tottenham won out comfortably. Attwell, though, will be glad this one is done and dusted.

TBR’s View: Attwell actually deserves credit here

The point of VAR was for referees to get help in getting big decisions correct and in the end, that’s what happened here.

Attwell might have shown a yellow and then a red before going to the monitor, but the protocol he followed is actually the right one. He had to make a decision on field before being given the chance to over turn it.

Tottenham won’t mind now anyway. But if they’d lost the game, then Kane and co’s complaints might have gone beyond just half-time.