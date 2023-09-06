Ange Postecoglou has somehow turned Tottenham into one of the most exciting teams in the Premier League.

Indeed, after an incredibly drab season under Antonio Conte, Spurs have somehow managed to turn things around in a matter of weeks.

Postecoglou has this team playing with a lot of freedom at the moment, and a number of Spurs’ players look reborn.

One man who has improved immensely during this time is Pape Matar Sarr, and speaking on Premier League Productions, Leroy Rosenior has questioned how Ange Postecoglou has managed to get the £15m playing in the way he is.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Sarr looks transformed

Rosenior shared his verdict on the midfielder and his growth.

“It seems like everybody at that football club. Ange hasn’t brought many new players in. Most of these players were there. What is his trick? How does he have Bissouma playing so well, Pape Sarr playing with such freedom. How has he done that?” Rosenior said.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

More to come

Sarr looks like he’s improved so much this summer, and the scary thing is that he still has tons of room to improve.

At the age of just 20, this young man is nowhere near reaching his full potential yet, and if he continues on this trajectory, he could well end up being one of the very best midfielders in the Premier League in a few years’ time.

Of course, whether or not Sarr continues to improve remains to be seen, but it would appear that he is loving life under Ange Postecoglou, so we wouldn’t write off the idea of Sarr continuing to get better and better.