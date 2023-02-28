How Harry Kane reacted after Tottenham star Richarlison was subbed off against Chelsea











Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was spotted consoling Richarlison after he was subbed off against Chelsea on Sunday.

Richarlison was handed his second start in the space of a week for Spurs as he kept his place in the side over Heung-Min Son.

The 25-year-old’s first goal for Spurs in the Premier League continues to elude him, but he did improve on the performance he put in against West Ham last weekend.

The Brazilian didn’t get much of a sniff in front goal against Chelsea but he can’t be faulted for his work-rate on the day.

He was eventually replaced by Spurs’ new signing Pedro Porro in the 89th minute after putting in a decent shift.

But he didn’t look too happy about the decision as he walked off the pitch and Kane walked over to his teammate to console him.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

How Kane reacted after Richarlison was subbed off

Tottenham have posted a video of the reaction in the dugout from their 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Richarlison can be spotted with his head down while walking off the pitch as Porro prepared to make his home debut.

Kane runs over to the Brazilian and offers both of his hands out, before patting him on the back of the head.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Richarlison was probably disappointed to come off as he was seeking his first goal in the league for Spurs.

He’s been slightly unfortunate with injuries during the first few months of his Tottenham career, while he’s also struggled to break into the side at times.

But it will be a huge boost for his confidence that Cristian Stellini and Antonio Conte decided to hand him another start on Sunday.

Son had made a huge impact from the bench the weekend before as he sealed a 2-0 win over West Ham with an excellent finish.

Richarlison will only benefit from an extended run in the side and for the time being, the spot on the left-wing is his to lose.

