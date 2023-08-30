How Emile Smith Rowe reportedly feels about swapping Arsenal for Chelsea

Arsenal attacker Emile Smith Rowe currently faces an uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium.

This has led to surprising links with Chelsea, who apparently want to sign the Gunners talent.

The Arsenal academy graduate has struggled for game time under Mikel Arteta over the past year.

Smith Rowe, one of Arsenal’s best homegrown talents, has not started a game for them since May 2022.

Indeed, he is yet to be used in any of Arsenal’s three Premier League matches under Arteta this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly wants to bolster his attacking ranks before deadline day.

According to the Daily Mail, the Blues have enquired about Smith Rowe.

However, Arsenal have told them they don’t want to strengthen a direct competitor.

‘He would have concerns’

Now, Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail has provided a further update in a Q&A on the news website.

An Arsenal fan asked him whether Smith Rowe to Chelsea was a non-starter.

Mokbel said the Gunners could potentially be tempted by an offer too good to turn down.

However, Arsenal don’t really want to sell him, and they did knock Chelsea back, he added.

This has led to Chelsea seemingly turning their attentions to Manchester City’s Cole Palmer.

In addition, Smith Rowe doesn’t seem particularly keen on moving to Stamford Bridge anyway.

“Arsenal don’t really want to sell Smith Rowe,” wrote Mokbel.

“But could be tempted if they get an offer they deem too good to turn down.

“Chelsea enquired, but immediately got knocked back and have now moved on to Palmer.

“On Smith Rowe’s part, my understanding is that he would have concerns about going to Chelsea anyway.”

Our view

Obviously every player has his price, but it’s good to hear that Arsenal have snubbed Chelsea for Smith Rowe.

Aside from directly strengthening a potential title/top-four rival, they could also do with retaining strength in depth this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea appear to have turned their attentions to another really talented young player, so let’s see how things progress on that front.