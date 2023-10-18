Arsenal have had their fair share of bitter departures over the years.

The likes of Emmanuel Adebayor, Robin van Persie and William Gallas all left the Emirates in unsavoury fashion in modern memory, and there are plenty more where they came from.

Indeed, the likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also left on poor terms, but perhaps the most bitter end was for Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean left Arsenal for Manchester United back in 2018 halfway through a season where he looked to have downed tools, and speaking on the Pitch Side Podcast, Ian Holloway has shared just how angry he still is with Sanchez for how he handled his Arsenal departure.

Holloway not happy

The manager spoke about how unhappy he was with how Sanchez disrespected Arsene Wenger when he left Arsenal.

“He was everywhere and he played for all of those great teams because he was willing to run. But when he thought he was good and he started pulling his hat over his head and saying he was disappointed in Arsene Wenger. How dare he do that to Arsene Wenger, who the hell do you think you are mate? I’m sorry,” Holloway said.

Shame

It’s a real shame that Sanchez left Arsenal in this way because his legacy has been forever tarnished.

Arsenal have struggled to really have any modern legends due to the fact they all seem to leave in such a sour manner.

Cesc Fabregas, Van Persie, Aubameyang and Sanchez would all be Emirates heroes in any other era, but, sadly, they all left under a dark cloud and there’s still an element of bitterness there from some corners of the fanbase.