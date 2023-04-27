How Daniel Levy reacted after Marcus Rashford scored Manchester United's second goal











If Tottenham’s new interim manager Ryan Mason was looking for a reaction in the opening 45 minutes of Tottenham v Manchester United, he was completely let down.

Mason had promised his Spurs side would show something after being hammered by Newcastle last weekend. But the opening 45 minutes were dismal again.

Manchester United raced into an early lead and then just as Spurs threatened to build some sort of pressure, Marcus Rashford easily beat Eric Dier to make it 2-0 heading into half-time.

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tottenham fans roundly booed their side off again. And up in the directors box, a certain Daniel Levy was also spotted looking far from impressed.

The camera pans to Levy after Rashford’s goal. Levy is there, looking miserable as sin and clearly furious with what he is seeing.

Interestingly, those eagle eyed viewers and those with basic lip reading skills can make out clearly what executive director Donna Cullen makes of the performance.

For Levy, the first half summed up Tottenham’s season. The Spurs supremo faces a massive few months as he looks to appoint the next permanent manager.

A spirited second half will have helped Ryan Mason’s cause on that front. But that opening 45 was still a worry.

TBR’s View: Levy is every Tottenham fan

Only he cannot be quite so animated in his response. Tottenham were woeful in the first half. The defending from Eric Dier to allow Rashford in to score was abysmal as well.

For Levy, it must be so frustrating. He’s being chanted at from the stands and asked to leave. But when it’s down to the 90 minutes on the pitch, there’s not a lot he can do.

Tottenham have simply got to be better. They look lost at the moment in big patches of games. Sure, the second 45 was a better performance but on the whole, they still look a mile off being ready to challenge.