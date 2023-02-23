How Chelsea squad reacted to Jorginho being sold to Arsenal in January











Arsenal fans may have initially been wary of the deal to sign Jorginho, but it seems that the Chelsea squad were well aware of what they were losing, with The Athletic reporting that his deadline day departure led to some dismay in the dressing room at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho was a surprise target for the Gunners right at the end of the January transfer window. Mikel Arteta’s men made their move for the 31-year-old after failing with bids to sign Moises Caicedo.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It appeared to be a move which left Arsenal fans underwhelmed. Of course, they have an amazing opportunity this season. And with that, there was reason to really push the boat out for a marquee signing.

Chelsea players unhappy after Jorginho joined Arsenal in January

Jorginho was not seen as that. However, much has changed already.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The former Napoli man was superb against Manchester City in Thomas Partey’s absence. And he produced another impressive performance against Aston Villa at the weekend. It was his strike that led to the own goal which put them ahead in stoppage-time at Villa Park.

Jorginho looks to be well on his way to silencing his doubters. But it would appear that some of his now-former teammates could see how well he would potentially do at the Emirates.

The Athletic reports that there was consternation amongst the Chelsea squad when Jorginho was sold. It was noted that he was a popular member of the dressing room.

Jorginho obviously has some limitations. He does not tick the same boxes as Partey, as Arsenal found out at times against Villa. However, there is no question that he strengthens the squad at Arsenal.

And signing him for just £12 million has the potential to be an inspired piece of business.

It says a lot that Chelsea’s players were not best pleased to see him go.