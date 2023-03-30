'How can you possibly say that': Pundit can't believe what he's been hearing about Liverpool player this week











Steve Nicol has come out to bat for Virgil van Dijk after the Dutch centre-back was blasted back in the Netherlands this week.

The Dutch national team haven’t enjoyed their international break after a 4-0 loss to France, and Van Dijk was made to be the scapegoat by many Dutch legends.

The likes of Ruud Gullit and Marco van Basten were quick to blame the Liverpool defender, but Nicol has now defended the centre-back on ESPN, stating that many of the criticisms of Van Dijk have been baseless.

Nicol defends Van Dijk

The pundit made it clear that he didn’t agree with what’s been said lately.

“Not to the extent they’ve done it. One thing Van Basten said was that he was good in the dressing room, but technically and tactically he’s not. How can you say that? How can you possibly say that about a guy who was without question the best centre-back on the planet 18 months ago. You’re making yourself look stupid before you start,” Nicol said.

“I don’t think anyone will argue that Van Dijk hasn’t been back to his best since his injury, I don’t think anyone will argue that, but to suggest he doesn’t know what he’s doing, that’s nonsense.”

Unfair

Nicol is absolutely right, it’s very unfair to label Van Dijk in this way just a few months on from genuinely being one of the best players in the world.

Yes, he’s in a bad run of form at the moment, but let’s not pretend he isn’t a world class player still.

Let’s not forget, this time last year he was on course to win a quadruple, and while he’s not performed at that same level this season, he doesn’t deserve this sort of criticism.

Van Basten and co need to lay off a bit.

