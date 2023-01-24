Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville disagree over Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta











Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were having one of their trademark debates last night, this time about Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, the pair were talking about the job he’d done at The Emirates this season.

It’s safe to say Arteta couldn’t have asked for a better start to the campaign.

After bringing in a number of key transfer targets, the Gunners have run away at the top of the Premier League.

Two huge results against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United cemented their five-point lead over Manchester City.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

They still have to play Pep Guardiola’s side twice, but also have a game in hand over their nearest rivals.

Carragher and Neville were discussing where Arsenal need to finish this season for Arteta to win manager of the season.

It’s unlikely that Arteta will be focusing on that particular award right now.

His side are on the cusp of achieving something incredible in the league right now at the halfway point.

Carragher and Neville debate Arsenal manager Arteta

The pair were once again talking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football last night, and debating the Spanish coach.

“If he finishes first, second or third I would say that’s still a great season.” Neville said.

“I know Arsenal fans from this position, maybe Mikel Arteta would even say that would be disappointing from where they are, but that would still be a great season! It would be!

“Arteta manager of the year, what more do you want?”

Carragher couldn’t believe Neville thought third place would be good enough, and replied: “Finishing third? I don’t think so.

Photo by Harriet Lander – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

“How can you give him manager of the year if they finish third from this position?!”

As Neville and Carragher suggest, Arteta may be very disappointed if Arsenal ended up finishing third now.

The Gunners don’t look like slowing down right now, and are playing some brilliant football.

Their relentless onslaught of Manchester United’s defence in the closing stages of Sunday’s match was amazing to see.

They’ve still got plenty of difficult games ahead of them, but so far, they’ve thrived under the pressure.

