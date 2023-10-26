How Ange Postecoglou really shocked his colleagues right after joining Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou reportedly surprised his colleagues at Tottenham Hotspur right after joining the club over the summer.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, with the outlet claiming that Ange Postecoglou initially shocked people at the club with his ability to remember their names.

Postecoglou has made a huge impact at Spurs so far and has them sitting top of the Premier League table.

Tottenham moved two points clear with a win over Fulham on Monday and face a difficult trip to Selhurst Park tomorrow.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Aussie boss has completely turned Tottenham’s fortunes around after walking into a difficult situation over the summer.

And while his early success on the pitch has been plain for all to see, it seems he’s having a similar impact behind the scenes at Hotspur Way.

How Postecoglou surprised his Tottenham colleagues

The Evening Standard reports that Postecoglou surprised his Tottenham colleagues from the off due to his ‘remarkable ability to recall names’.

It’s noted that he has also urged his players to be ‘good people’ and remember how lucky they are to be professional footballers.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Postecoglou continues to impress after joining Spurs from Celtic over the summer and Tottenham fans will be delighted to hear about the impact he’s made behind the scenes.

Spurs were in desperate need of a manager to not only turn their fortunes around on the pitch but also the right man to become the figurehead of the club.

The former Celtic man has ticked all the boxes so far and Spurs fans will be hopeful his early success leads to much-needed silverware.

But for the time being, Tottenham fans are probably just enjoying watching their side once again after four-years of dull football. And that is down to one man – Ange Postecoglou.