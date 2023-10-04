‘Hope I fail the medical’: £35m player says he never wanted to join Liverpool

Andy Carroll has now opened up about his big-money move to Liverpool all the way back in January 2011.

The Reds signed the Englishman as well as Luis Suarez in that window after selling Fernando Torres to Chelsea. The Uruguay legend became a superstar, but Carroll’s time at Anfield was a difficult one.

Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images

Andy Carroll says he never wanted to join Liverpool

Liverpool were in desperate need of reinforcements in attack after losing Fernando Torres 12 years ago, and Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll became their top targets.

The Reds managed to strike deals for both players, with Carroll costing a whopping £35 million (BBC).

The Englishman, who was 22 at the time, was a hot prospect, but his time at Liverpool proved to be a disastrous one. He scored just 11 goals in 58 appearances for the club, and he was slowly moved on.

Now at French second-division side Amiens, Carroll has opened up about his move to Merseyside. He has revealed that he never wanted to join the Reds and even hoped he’d fail the medical.

He told L’Equipe: “In fact, I wanted to stay, but from the moment Liverpool made this incredible offer, on the last day of the transfer window, I found myself, without really understanding why, in a helicopter.

“As I was injured, I remember thinking, ‘I hope I fail the medical exam’. Then, to be honest, in hindsight, I think this transfer was a good thing. Because it made me grow out of my comfort zone.”

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Injuries ruined his career

Andy Carroll had all the characteristics to be a top player in the Premier League.

The now 34-year-old showed real promise when broke through the ranks at Newcastle and helped them achieve promotion – that was what convinced the Reds to sign him.

However, he had one injury after another that ruined his career. He has missed over 250 games due to fitness issues since he made his senior debut.

Carroll has played five times for Amiens so far this season. He’s yet to open his account for the French club – hopefully, he can do that soon and have an injury-free campaign.