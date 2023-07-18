‘Hope for final green light’: Aston Villa positive they can sign ‘superstar’ following another bid – Romano

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest update on Aston Villa’s pursuit of Bundesliga winger Moussa Diaby.

There has already been many reports sharing that Aston Villa are really wanting to sign Diaby. These reports have shared that they have already had one bid rejected.

Reporting on the latest around the future of Diaby, Romano tweeted: “Moussa Diaby deal. Aston Villa just sent their second bid as expected — after €35m plus add ons opening one turned down.

“Al Nassr have also sent new formal bid to Leverkusen and huge salary. Villa hope for final green light.”

This is big news, and Romano also shares that they have already made their first bid. This seems like a transfer that will do down to the wire.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Aston Villa hoping to sign Diaby

Aston Villa fans will be great to hear that the club are still making a move for the French winger this summer.

The Frenchman looks to be a top talent and is still only 24 years-old. He has top potential and would massively improve the squad.

At his current club Bayer Leverkusen, Diaby has excelled and showed that not only can he be prolific he also has the vision to create a lot of goals.

The ‘superstar‘ attacker managed to score 49 goals and assist 48 goals in his 172 appearances in all competitions for the German side.

It is positive to hear that Villa are hopeful for the green light. Diaby seems like one of their top targets and if they are hopeful then it looks likely that this deal could happen.

Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Of course the one fear is the sheer money Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr can offer the player. Villa will have to hope that the winger chooses ambition over money.

Diaby also has experience in Europe and this will be very useful for Villa as they are competing in the Europa Conference League next season.