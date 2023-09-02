‘Honestly this man’: Graham Roberts blown away by Tottenham ‘magician’ at Burnley today

Tottenham cruised their way past Burnley by scoring five goals to continue their fine start to the season.

Ange Postecoglou’s side simply overran Burnley on their home turf as Vincent Kompany was given a rude awakening when it comes to Premier League life.

Of course, for Tottenham, there were some serious highlights, including a hat-trick from Heung-Min Son.

However, former Spurs player Graham Roberts was quick to praise James Maddison instead, labelling him a ‘magician’.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Graham Roberts blown away by James Maddison at Burnley

Roberts is always quick to voice his opinion on all things Tottenham and for the most part this season, he is having a good time of things.

Clearly, Maddison has made a huge impact on Roberts so far and he took to his X account on social media to sing the England man’s praises.

Maddison is now looking like a huge bargain for Tottenham already, given they only paid around the £40m mark for him.

The England midfielder is helping fill the void left by Harry Kane and at the moment, it’s very much a case of ‘Harry who?’ for Tottenham fans.

Getting better and better

Most people predicted that Maddison was going to be a good signing for Spurs. However, few could have predicted just how good he’d be in the opening few weeks.

Maddison looks like he has been at Tottenham his whole life and he is producing the goods every single time now.

For Spurs, keeping Maddison and Son firing and fit is going to be crucial.

But as Roberts says in his reaction here, Maddison is very much pulling the strings and looks every bit the ‘magician’ he terms him as.