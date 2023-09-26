‘Honestly’: PL star puts Arsenal player alongside ‘incredible’ Man City man as league’s best in his position

Jarrod Bowen has suggested that he would place Arsenal star Declan Rice alongside Rodri as the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League.

Bowen was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel following the 24-year-old’s departure from West Ham in the summer, with Rice becoming Arsenal’s all-time record signing.

Declan Rice has made an impressive start to life at the Emirates. There was a lot of pressure on the England international given the price Mikel Arteta’s men paid to bring him across the capital.

Rice already appears to have settled in and found his place in the Arsenal side. And of course, he left the Emirates chanting his name after scoring what proved to be the winner against Manchester United before the international break.

Bowen believes Rice is amongst the Premier League’s best holding midfielders

Jarrod Bowen, of course, played alongside Rice a lot of times. They enjoyed some incredible highs together, including winning the Europa Conference League with the Hammers earlier this year.

Bowen was asked by Rio Ferdinand where he would rank Rice amongst the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League. And the West Ham forward insisted that he would put his old teammate at the very top.

“I think the only one that’s on a level with Dec is Rodri personally. You’ve also got Casemiro as well at United, who’s won everything and done really well at United. But those would be probably my three,” he told Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

“When I watch Rodri, obviously played Rodri not that long ago, the way he is on the pitch, he’s incredible. But I think Dec’s got a bit of everything as well. I honestly do think Dec can play as the holding one if he wanted to, but then he can get into the box and travel with the ball as well. I think he’s got a bit of everything has Dec.”

Rice has had to be superb so far because of how much Arsenal spent on him. But he has risen to the challenge. It is certainly notable that many believe that Arsenal would have gone on to win Sunday’s North London derby had he remained on the pitch.

The Gunners were much weaker without him in the side. And they looked a lot more vulnerable.

Certainly, it is hard to question Bowen’s point of view. Perhaps there may be some other names in the conversation. But this summer saw holding midfielders move for big money – showing just how important they have become.

And the early signs suggest that Arsenal have made a brilliant signing in Rice that is going to benefit them for years to come.