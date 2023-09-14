Harry Maguire is, once again, the talk of the footballing world for all of the wrong reasons this week.

The centre-back scored an own goal for England against Scotland on Tuesday, and, inevitably, fans and pundits across the country have been on his back all week.

Maguire has been in the spotlight for almost two years now after a prolonged spell of poor form, and it really feels like he needs a new start.

Maguire, of course, had the chance to join West Ham this summer, and speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Michail Antonio has claimed that the defender really should’ve signed for the Hammers this summer.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Should’ve joined West Ham

Antonio spoke about the £30m player.

“He’s half a man now. He’s trying to stay strong, he’s trying to rebuild himself and he had opportunities to leave and opportunities to come to us, but he believes in his ability, but it’s not working for him,” Antonio said.

“Do you think he should’ve gone to West Ham and taken the opportunity? That would have been a clean slate and a chance to start from zero almost and go again?” Antonio was asked.

“Honestly. I would’ve. I would’ve wanted the clean slate for myself. I would’ve wanted to move away, start again and to rebuild myself because people on his back are his own fans. So, for him to build himself again with a clean slate. At West Ham, everyone knows about him, everyone knows what he’s going through. We would’ve tried to build him up and give him that fresh start. Nobody has spoken up for him, I have on this podcast. He should be getting more backing. Someone needs to help,” Antonio said.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Should’ve joined

Antonio is spot on, Maguire should’ve joined West Ham this summer.

Maguire is in a really bad spot at the moment, and his reputation at Manchester United is beyond repair now.

A fresh start at another club was just what the doctor ordered, but, for some reason, Maguire turned down a move.

We can’t help but feel that Maguire will regret the decision he made this summer.