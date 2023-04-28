'Honestly': Gary Neville shares what he text Carragher on Wednesday when he saw Arsenal's squad in the tunnel











Gary Neville has irked a number of Arsenal fans this season as he’s continuously predicted that the Gunners will fall away in the final weeks of the title race.

Sadly for Arsenal supporters, Neville’s predictions have rung true. At a crucial point of the season, the north London club have gone four games without a win, and now, they look very unlikely to go on and win the league.

Neville’s predictions have been spot on, and he made another prediction on Wednesday that also came to pass.

Indeed, speaking on The Overlap, Neville shared a text message that he sent to Jamie Carragher when he saw the Arsenal team in the tunnel at the Etihad, and he correctly predicted that the Gunners would concede four goals on the day.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Neville called it

The pundit shared the text he sent about this Arsenal side.

“We had a group chat and honestly I said, I saw them in the tunnel, and I said Arsenal are going to do well here not to concede four. Literally. In the tunnel you just thought they are going to get absolutely battered. I didn’t think that a week ago, or a few days ago, I thought it was going to be tight.”

Could see it coming

The sad reality is that you could see this coming from a mile off from the get-go at the Etihad.

For some reason, the Arsenal team just didn’t look themselves from minute one in Manchester, and when Kevin De Bruyne put City 1-0 up within six minutes on Wednesday it was curtains.

Neville predicted that Arsenal would concede four, but the stark reality is that City could have scored so many more if Aaron Ramsdale wasn’t in such great form.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

