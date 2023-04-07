‘Honestly’: Fabrizio Romano shares what he knows about Pochettino amid Chelsea and Spurs links











Mauricio Pochettino’s return to management appears to be imminent as he’s being linked to a number of top clubs.

The likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been linked with the Argentine over the past two weeks, but, interestingly, according to Romano, the ex-PSG boss hasn’t been contacted by anyone about a move.

Indeed, the journalist has said, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, that while there have been lots of links with these clubs, the Argentine has been left in the dark by each of these teams with nobody actually reaching out to speak to Pochettino up until this point.

Photo by KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images

No contact

Romano shared what he knows about Pochettino.

“Honestly, I am not sure that he is waiting for anything. History tells us that waiting for Real Madrid is not a good idea because things can change quickly at Real Madrid. Maybe Carlo Ancelotti will win the Champions League and he’s waiting for nothing. He wants to return for sure. Madrid have Pochettino in their list for sure. But honestly, from what I know at this stage and we know how crazy the manager market is. Pochettino has not received any call from Tottenham, no call from Daniel Levy and no call from Chelsea. It could change tomorrow morning, but it’s still quiet,” Romano said.

Busy summer

Mauricio Pochettino may not have fielded any calls from Tottenham, Chelsea or Real Madrid just yet, but we can’t help but feel that his phone won’t stop ringing this summer.

Indeed, while there has been no contact yet, that may be down to the fact that all three clubs have their situations figured out until the end of the season with Cristian Stellini, Frank Lampard and Carlo Ancelotti all in place until the summer.

Pochettino is one of the most eligible free agents on the market at the moment, and it may not be too long before one of these big clubs decide to pick him up.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Show all