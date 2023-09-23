The north London derby is on Sunday, and this one is sure to be a corker of a game.

Two teams who can’t stand each other meeting in the Premier League after going unbeaten in their first five games, this should be one of the games of the season.

Both teams will come out all guns blazing on Sunday, and, in all honesty, the intensity of a north London derby will take some players by surprise.

These derby games are unlike anything else. They’re faster, more intense and more aggressive. It truly is a sink or swim environment, and according to Steve Nicol, speaking on ESPN, one player who may struggle to cope is James Maddison.

Nicol says that Maddison won’t have experienced this type of intensity before, claiming that Arsenal may prove to be too fast for Maddison on Sunday.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Too fast

Nicol gave his verdict on this game and how the £45m player will cope.

“I think it does. Listen, derbies like this are 100% more intense and everything is quicker. You have to think quicker, everything you do has to be done in a manner you have never experienced before. James Maddison for example will pick the ball up and as he’s thinking of what to do, someone will be stuck to him. He’ll be thinking ‘hold on a second.’ he’s never experienced something like this,” Nicol said.

Unlike anything else

Nicol is spot on, these derby games are unlike anything else in football, and if you haven’t experienced it before, you’re in for a shock.

With all due respect, Maddison never experienced a rivalry this intense during his time at Leicester, and he may not know how to deal with this level of intensity.

Of course, Maddison could end up thriving, but this will be the biggest test he has faced at Tottenham so far.