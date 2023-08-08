History-making 19-goal striker West Ham want only has £3.5m release clause

West Ham are linked with a move for Joel Pohjanpalo and fans may be excited to hear that reports suggest he has a relatively low release clause.

The Premier League club are now without Gianluca Scamacca. Due to this, West Ham now need to buy some attacking talent.

Reports from tuttomercatoweb have linked them with a move for Pohjanpalo and apparently he only has a release clause of £3.5million.

The report goes on to say that West Ham ‘should be kept in mind’ in regards to the future of the player due to Scamacca leaving. Apparently other reports have suggested that Pohjanpalo is also seen as a potential option if Michail Antonio departs.

Photo by JUSSI NUKARI/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images

West Ham want Joel Pohjanpalo

It is no shock to see the Hammers linked to a forward. Michail Antonio only managed five goals last season in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, following his move to the club, Danny Ings only managed two in the division and Scamacca only managed three. The Finnish forward West Ham want made history when he became Finland’s first ever scorer at a major international tournament.

They clearly need more attacking options. The 28 year-old Finland international looks like he could be a decent option, especially when his release clause is so cheap.

Last season, the centre-forward managed 19 goals in 37 Serie B appearances. The real question is whether he can recreate this form in a top division like the Premier League.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It would be a good option for West Ham to have, but he is definitely not the complete answer for the club. He would definitely add more strength in depth to the position but may not be good enough to be the key man.

The club need to start strengthening. They were involved in a relegation battle for most of the Premier League season last campaign and if they don’t strengthen, then it could happen again.