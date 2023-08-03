‘His new captain’: Journalist thinks £15m player may be about to become West Ham’s new skipper

West Ham need to replace Declan Rice in more ways than one.

The Hammers, of course, need a new defensive midfielder to fill the hole left in the squad, but they also need to appoint a new captain.

Indeed, West Ham still don’t have a new skipper after selling Rice to Arsenal, and less than two weeks out from the start of the season, they need to get a move on.

According to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, David Moyes already has a new captain in mind as he’s led to believe that Tomas Soucek could be in line to get the armband.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Soucek new skipper

Jones shared what he knows about the £15m man.

“I’m concerned about Tomas Soucek, I think that Declan Rice made Soucek look really good, but I think he’s just an alright player,” Jones’ co-host said.

“I think he’s the new captain mate, I think he’s the new captain. You think he’s just an alright player, but David Moyes might be making him his new captain this week, that’s where we are with that one,” Jones said.

Photo by Lukas Kabon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Good choice

Soucek is the logical pick for this role.

The Czech international is a true leader on the pitch. He’s vocal, he plays with passion and he’s one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Of course, you could make arguments for players such as Angelo Ogbonna or Lukasz Fabianksi, but at their respective ages, they’re not long-term captains, while Soucek could hold down this role for a few years yet.

Don’t be shocked if you seen an announcement on this front very soon.