Brendan Rodgers won’t stop being mentioned as a contender for the Tottenham job according to Graeme Bailey.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Bailey shared what he knows about Rodgers’ future, and he claims that the Northern Irishman remains a much-loved candidate in the eyes of Daniel Levy.

Indeed, the reporter says that Levy is a big fan of Rodgers, claiming that he is definitely a name to keep an eye on as Spurs continue to search for a new gaffer.

Rodgers’ name won’t go away

The journalist shared what he knows about Rodgers and Tottenham.

“It might come down to Enrique having the choice, they’re going to talk to him, there are others as well, Arne Slot, he’s going to be in contention, he turned down Leeds in January. Vincent Kompany, he’s doing a fantastic job at Burnley and Brendan Rodgers, his name won’t go away, keep an eye on him guys, he is much-loved by Daniel Levy,” Bailey said.

Plan B

Rodgers wouldn’t be a terrible appointment for Spurs, but he’s not necessarily going to be Spurs’ first choice at this moment in time.

Indeed, while the former Leicester boss is incredibly talented, hiring a manager who was very nearly relegated this season isn’t the best of looks for a club looking to get back on track when it comes to challenging for major honours.

Rodgers is certainly someone Spurs should have in the back of their minds as a plan B if they miss out on their top targets, but he shouldn’t be creeping his way towards the top of their managerial shortlist just yet.

