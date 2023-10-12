‘His ideal move’: Journalist says £42m player would ideally join Leeds United now

Kalvin Phillips isn’t having the best of times at Manchester City.

He’s barely getting a game for the Premier League champions these days, and it’s clear for all to see that Pep Guardiola doesn’t trust him.

Phillips has been linked with a move away from City for some time now, and according to Luke Edwards, the £42m man would ideally like to re-join Leeds United.

Speaking on the BBC Football Gossip Daily Podcast, Edwards stated that a move back to Leeds is what Phillips would ideally want, claiming that he still loves the club and is still in touch with people around the club too.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Phillips would want Leeds reunion

Edwards shared what he knows about The Yorkshire Pirlo.

“Are there any clubs interested in him?” Edwards was asked.

“Everton definitely would be. But would he want to go to Everton? I think if he had his ideal move he’d go back to Leeds. He’s a massive Leeds United supporter, he left on good terms, and when he left he stayed in touch with people there, but even Gareth Southgate would probably baulk a picking a player who is starting every week in the Championship rather than the Premier League,” Edwards said.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Surely not

As much as Phillips returning to Leeds probably makes sense from an emotional standpoint, surely he won’t take this sort of backwards step at this point in his career.

Just 12 months ago the midfielder was moving for £42m, and now, he’s thinking about dropping back down into the Championship? How can it have gone so wrong.

Phillips should look to rebuild his career at another Premier League club, not to drop back into the EFL, even if his heart is still in west Yorkshire.