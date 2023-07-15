‘His heart was set on Anfield’: Liverpool have signed a player who’s just so passionate for Reds

Journalist Lee Ryder believes that Liverpool newcomer Dominik Szoboszlai was really passionate and eager to join the Reds this summer transfer window.

It looked like a big battle this summer as reports linked both Liverpool and Newcastle with moves for the former RB Leipzig midfielder.

In the end, despite Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League and Liverpool finishing fifth, the Reds managed to win the battle.

Now, Szoboszlai looks to get Liverpool back to the top. And the Magpies-leaning journalist believes he was always going to pick the Reds over other suitors.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Szoboszlai is so passionate for Liverpool

Newcastle writer for The Chronicle Lee Ryder spoke about the transfer battle. He believes that there was no chance of the midfielder joining the Magpies.

Reporting on Twitter, he said: “The fact Szoboszlai had “You’ll Never Walk Alone” playing on his headphones on the journey to the UK to sign says it all, his heart was set on Anfield.

“Newcastle didn’t trigger the steep £60million fee. But they were also not given any encouragement that Szoboszlai wanted to sign for the black and whites.”

Of course this is sad news for Newcastle as they try to strengthen their squad. Despite this, it is great news for Liverpool. It shows the pull the Reds have despite not qualifying for the Champions League.

The history of Liverpool is huge. And recently, Jurgen Klopp has brought back these historic winning-ways by helping win the Champions League and the Premier League.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It’s always great when a player of Szoboszlai’s quality joins the club. It is even better when you hear that the player has genuine passion for the club.

It seems like a perfect match. The midfielder will no doubt put in as much effort as he possibly can to help Liverpool triumph.