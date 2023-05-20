‘His head will be turned’: Pundit says 43-year-old manager would absolutely ditch his club for Spurs











Keith Treacy has claimed that Roberto De Zerbi’s head would be turned if Tottenham Hotspur came calling this summer.

The north London club are on the lookout for a new manager, and De Zerbi’s name keeps cropping up in this conversation with the Italian being strongly linked with a move to north London.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Treacy suggested that De Zerbi may not be too happy with Brighton’s policy of continuously selling their best players as Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo gear up for moves away from The Amex this summer.

Indeed, the pundit says that De Zerbi’s head would be turned if any of the big clubs came calling.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

De Zerbi’s head turned

Treacy gave his verdict on the Brighton boss.

“Let’s be honest, Brighton are a selling club as well, so he’s not going to be happy that Mac Allister is going, maybe one or two more will be going as well. That will grate on him that his best players are going, so if the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea or Arsenal knock on his door, I think his head will be turned because they are elite clubs,” Treacy said.

Can’t blame him

De Zerbi’s head may well be turned if a big club comes in for him, and, in all honesty, you can’t really blame him if he is looking at joining a bigger club.

Indeed, the Italian is a fantastic manager who belongs at the top level, and, sadly, it’s hard for a club like Brighton to match that ambition.

Of course, the Seagulls are doing brilliantly, and they are trying their best to compete, but the reality is that a club of that size will never be able to match the Premier League’s elite over a sustained period due to the financial side of things.

Don’t be shocked if De Zerbi does end up elsewhere this summer.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

