Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma appears to be one of the main beneficiaries of Ange Postecoglou taking over.

After starring in pre-season for Postecoglou’s new-look Spurs side, Bissouma enjoyed a fine opening day performance against Brentford last week.

The former Brighton man looks to be coming into his own after a frustrating 12 months. With Harry Kane having left, Bissouma will know there is a gap in the squad for players to step up into.

And speaking of stepping up, Bissouma has said that having Heung-Min Son as their new captain is perfect for the team, purely down to the example he sets.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Speaking in a candid interview with Sky Sports, Bissouma revealed that everyone in the Tottenham dressing room simply knows they have to follow Son’s way and example.

“We have Sonny – he’s the best example for us. By his attitude and the way he is, you know you have to follow his way. If you’re following Sonny you know it’s a good way,” Bissouma said.

Bissouma will be hoping both he and Son can play a key role this weekend as Spurs take on Manchester United.

Son has to show he’s the main man now

Heung-Min Son has always been brilliant for Spurs but there’s always been a Harry Kane sized shadow cast over him at the same time.

Now, though, he has a chance to show he is the man. Being given the armband by Ange is a big nod towards how much he’s thought of at Tottenham and it’s now down to ‘Sonny’ to show how good he is.

At 31, he won’t have too many years left at the very very top. What better way, then, to bow out eventually than by being the captain who leads Tottenham to that elusive trophy.