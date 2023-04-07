‘His agent has been to Anfield’: Journalist says 24-year-old could be Liverpool’s Matheus Nunes alternative











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jacque Talbot has been discussing Liverpool’s transfer plans and their midfield recruitment.

It was reported this week by The Telegraph that Liverpool have dropped their interest in Matheus Nunes as they look to pursue more expensive targets, and Talbot was asked if one of those more expensive targets could be Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentine has been linked to Liverpool in recent weeks, and according to Talbot, the player’s agent has even been to Anfield.

The journalist said that Mac Allister could indeed be the club’s Nunes alternative.

Mac Allister to Liverpool?

Talbot shared what he knows about the 24-year-old.

“Have you discussed Mac Allister? It would make sense if he was the more expensive target John Percy was referring to when saying Liverpool have moved from Matheus Nunes. Yeah, we know his agent was at Anfield, I don’t know much else about it, that’s all I’ve heard to be honest, but it’s been reported elsewhere that Liverpool quite like him. It could be him, but I don’t know what Brighton will demand,” Talbot said.

Perfect for Liverpool

Mac Allister would be absolutely brilliant for Liverpool if they could bring him to Anfield this summer.

He has all of the attributes the Reds need in the midfield. He’s energetic, he’s technical and, perhaps most importantly, he’s versatile.

The World Cup winner has genuinely looked like one of the best players in the Premier League this year, and he would take to life at Anfield like a duck to water if he was given the chance.

Mac Allister would be an excellent signing for the Reds, that’s for sure.

