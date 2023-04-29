‘Highly regarded’: English manager is someone Daniel Levy could think about hiring - journalist











Ryan Mason could work his way into the frame to become the next Tottenham manager according to David Ornstein.

Speaking on The Five Insider, Ornstein was discussing Mason’s situation as the interim head coach, and he stated that the Englishman is very highly regarded as an emerging coach.

Ornstein said that if Mason leads Spurs to blockbuster finish to this campaign then he could well come into the picture as a potential coach that Daniel Levy would think about hiring.

Mason could come into the frame

Ornstein shared his verdict on Maosn.

“Ryan Mason has been placed in temporary charge. He’s going to galvanise the team the players the fanbase and the staff. He knows Tottenham inside and out. He’s a young figure who is highly regarded as an emerging coach, whether that’s at Tottenham or elsewhere. If he gives Tottenham a spectacular end to the season there’s nothing to say he won’t come under consideration even though he’s very young,” Ornstein said.

Tough ask

Mason needs to do something spectacular to get himself into the reckoning at Spurs, and, in all honesty, he faces a real uphill task.

Yes, he got off to a good start against Manchester United on Thursday, but upcoming games against Liverpool and Aston Villa are incredibly tough.

Who knows? Perhaps Mason could win every single game between now and the end of the season – and if he does, he’d probably deserve the Tottenham job, but that is a really big ask from a young coach leading a team that has been bereft of any sort of confidence in recent weeks.

Mason has an outside chance of getting this job, but it would be a real surprise if he was indeed named as Antonio Conte’s full-time replacement.

