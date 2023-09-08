There’s been a lot of talk about this current Tottenham team and how exciting this season could be for Spurs, but we mustn’t forget about the long-term future of this Spurs side.

Indeed, while it’s easy to get carried away about the likes of James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Cristian Romero, we mustn’t forget that Spurs are, quietly building a core of incredibly exciting young players too.

Destiny Udogie, Pape Matar Sarr, Manor Solomon and Micky van de Ven are all under the age of 23 and making huge impacts in the first-team, while there are also a few teenage stars beginning to make waves.

Ashley Phillips is reportedly impressing Ange Postecoglou in training at the moment, while, according to Alasdair Gold, speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Alfie Dorrington is also making waves at the club now.

Dorrington making waves

Gold shared what he knows about the youngster.

“Ashley Phillips, definitely Postecoglou has been impressed with him, but it’s a lot of pressure to put on an 18-year-old. Fans will want to see him play and journalists as well if there’s an injury will be saying he has to play,” Gold said.

“There’s also young Alfie Dorrington as well. Alfie Dorrington is coming up through the ranks very quickly. He’s a very talented and highly regarded player in the academy. He’s been training with the first-team quite a bit and will continue to.”

Exciting

This is very exciting to hear to say the least.

If there’s one thing Tottenham need right now, it’s depth in the defence, and while Spurs may look short after selling Davinson Sanchez after the deadline, the presence of Dorrington and Phillips could well be enough to plug that gape.

The present is exciting at Spurs, but the future looks very bright too.