Tottenham Hotspur really need to start trimming the fat on their squad.

The north London club, somehow, have over 30 senior players on their books, and a clearout is needed.

Spurs have managed to get rid of the likes of Harry Winks and Joe Rodon so far this summer, but there needs to be more departures.

According to Ben Jacobs, speaking on Last Word on Spurs, there is one player who is edging closer and closer to an exit – Sergio Reguilon.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Reguilon close to leaving

Jacobs shared what he knows about the £28m defender.

“I think the interest is still there from Real Sociedad. The last update I had was that he’s a high priority left-back and the agreement was centred around a loan with an option to buy. I think Tottenham were trying for an obligation but are comfortable with an option if something gets agreed. This one stands a high likelihood of happening. There is other interest in the player from Ligue 1 and La Liga. The plan will be to complete some agreement and Sociedad late last week were frontrunners for him,” Jacobs said.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

First of many

Reguilon could be the first player out the door at Spurs as we head into the final week of the window, but there needs to be more outgoings.

The likes of Japhet Tanganga, Tanguy Ndombele, Hugo Lloris and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all probably need to go, and Spurs don’t have much time to sort out all of these departures.

Daniel Levy will be on the phone all week trying to find new clubs for these players, but, luckily, it sounds as though Reguilon is already packing his bags ahead of a move away from Spurs.

Don’t be shocked if there’s a long list of departures at Tottenham in the coming days.