Leeds United could be about to solve one of the biggest problems in their squad.

Indeed, the Whites have been struggling at right-back for absolutely ages now, but it looks as though help could be on the way.

Djed Spence from Tottenham has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds as of late, and according to Phil Hay, speaking on the BBC’s Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast, there is a high chance that this move goes ahead.

Indeed, Hay says that he gets the impression that Spence thinks this would be a good move for him, and it sounds as though the Tottenham man could be on his way to Elland Road soon.

High chance

Hay shared what he knows about the £15m defender.

“Spence is very much proven in this division, he won’t involved at Spurs from what we can gather this season. Leeds would like him on a season long loan, and if they decide he’s for them and he wants to come I think there’s a high chance that one happens,” Hay said.

“I get the impression it is (seen as a step down), but Leeds are having that thing of being back in the Championship and finding out who wants to play in this division, which isn’t many. But I get the impression that Spence thinks this would be a good move for him and Leeds would certainly take him and they would be very happy to get him through the door.”

Fantastic addition

This would be a truly brilliant addition to this Leeds squad.

As Spence showed at Nottingham Forest, he’s way too good for the Championship, and in a Daniel Farke team where full-backs are trusted to get forward, Spence could cause havoc in this side.

Luke Ayling has, quite simply, not been at the races this season, and replacing him with Spence would be a massive upgrade.

This isn’t a done deal just yet, but it sounds as though it is moving in the right direction.