Heung-Min Son shares what Spurs' players were behaving like at half-time last night











Heung-Min Son got himself a much-needed goal last night as Tottenham fought back to draw with Manchester United.

Spurs had looked dead and buried again but a rousing second 45 minutes got them back into things. Son’s goal followed a fine strike from Pedro Porro and in the end, a draw was about fair.

Of course, Ryan Mason was looking for a reaction. As was Daniel Levy. And while the first half was a poor affair – especially defensively – for Tottenham, the second-half showed something.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

And speaking to BT Sport at full-time, South Korean forward Heung-Min Son shared what had gone down in the Spurs dressing room at half-time.

“I think we couldn’t let the game go because they scored on 45 minute two goals, so it was why not 45 minutes we can score two goals.

“The lads were really positive and really angry because we didn’t deserve to go in two goals down in the first half. I think the lads showed really good character even in the changing room,” Son said.

Son linked up with Harry Kane once again to get his goal. Having missed a glorious chance earlier in the game, Son’s scuffed effort past David De Gea was more than welcome.

TBR’s View: Son needs to be at his best to help Tottenham

Is it really a surprise that Tottenham have struggled with Heung-Min Son not in his top form?

The Son and Kane partnership has driven Tottenham for so many years now that when it’s not there in full flight, it’s a massive miss.

Son looked better last night at times. Sure, he missed a chance he’d have taken at his best but he kept going, made the right run, and got his rewards.

If Tottenham are to keep this battle for the top four up, then having Son fit and firing is going to be key.