Heung-Min Son praises Tottenham player for showing ‘great bravery’ v Arsenal today

Tottenham snatched a 2-2 draw with two goals from Heung-Min Son proving enough for the away side to take a point from Arsenal.

The Gunners had gone into a dramatic lead through a Bukayo Saka penalty but an immediate reply from Heung-Min Son – his second of the game – was enough for a 2-2 draw.

And after the game, goalscoring hero Son was quick to sing the praises of his teammate, James Maddison.

Heung-Min Son lauds James Maddison after Tottenham v Arsenal

Son was looking like he was very much back to his very best today v Arsenal while Maddison continued to impress as well.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

But rather than taking all the plaudits, Son was quick to praise the impact and performance of Maddison.

“Look the referee made a decision, we can’t just argue about this decision. We have VAR in this situation,” Son said.

“Obviously the derby is an emotional game. It’s a decision we accepted and we bounced back really strongly. Coming back at the time was important. We showed great character and [James] Maddison showed great bravery.”

Maddison had picked himself off the ground after a bad looking fall to continue and he showed the fight that is becoming apparent with this new-look Spurs side.

A big performance

This was a big day for Tottenham and Ange Postecoglou. They needed to show they could compete with the best sides and in a NLD, there was no bigger test.

They came out fighting as well and looked every bit the top four contender.

Tottenham fans will be delighted to see their side take a big point from their rivals.

Maddison, meanwhile, was simply brilliant once again.