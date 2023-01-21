'Woeful': TalkSPORT pundit rips into Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son











Heung-Min Son has been branded as being ‘woeful’ for Tottenham this season by TalkSPORT regular, Lianne Sanderson.

Son has struggled for form all season long. Despite showing it in flashes, including a quick fire hat-trick against Leicester, the South Korean star has looked lost at times.

Much like Spurs on the whole, Son is struggling for any consistency. He is out of the goals and against Man City in midweek, looked devoid of any confidence.

Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And speaking on TalkSPORT last night, Sanderson slammed Son, despite admitting she believes he is a player who is overlooked overall for his quality.

“Heung-Min Son this year has been woeful, at times, and I love him. I don’t think he gets the credit and respect he deserves,” Sanderson said.

“He’s been very poor, apart from the hat-trick at Leicester. He doesn’t look like himself, and you have to figure out why.”

Son will be hoping to bounce back into form this weekend. But with Richarlison now back and Dejan Kulusevski also fit, Son might be fighting for his place in the starting XI.

Last season, he outshone Harry Kane. But this year, the England skipper is outdoing Son in pretty much every field.

TBR’s View: Son might need a rest from Tottenham

He never looked fully fit in the World Cup and there’s no doubt that facial injury he suffered took it out of Son a bit.

Conte might have to do what he did earlier in the season here and take Son out of the firing line. He responded well to that treatment before, and could well be in need of similar.

As Sanderson says, Son is a quality player. But at times, every player needs a reset. It’s not happening for Son, Conte, or Spurs right now. In the end, then, a little respite might help him find his best again.