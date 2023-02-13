Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski react after news coming out of Tottenham today











Tottenham have been rocked by news of a serious injury to Rodrigo Bentancur, with the Uruguayan set to miss the rest of the season.

A serious ligament injury means Bentancur will now be out all season and potentially beyond. His injury is a huge blow to Spurs and their manager, Antonio Conte.

Bentancur has been one of Spurs’ best players so far this season. The Uruguayan is often termed as the creator in the middle, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg does a lot of the donkey work.

Of course, his fellow Tottenham players will be gutted by the news as well. And that was apparent over on Instagram, as both Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski shared messages of support for Bentancur on their Insta Stories.

Bentancur was signed by Spurs in the January window of 2021. Since then, he’s become a key player, with the arrival of both he and Kulusevski widely credited with sparking their push for the top four last season.

TBR’s View: Bentancur injury is a nightmare for Tottenham

Spurs were inconsistent enough as it is without losing another key player in Rodrigo Bentancur. The midfielder has been superb and is key in Antonio Conte’s system.

It’s been a nightmare week really for Spurs. Bentancur is now out, while Ryan Sessegnon is also out for over a month as well. Those two, coupled with Hugo Lloris going down, mean a chunk of the Spurs XI is now injured.

For Antonio Conte, the time has come for him to really earn his keep. Getting this Spurs side into Europe now will be a huge task. Even with Bentancur, it was hard enough. Now, Conte faces one of the toughest tasks of his entire career.