'He's world class': Pundit says £20m player will be so much better next season if Liverpool don't get top four











Speaking on his YouTube channel, Jose Enrique has been discussing Thiago Alcantara and his performances for Liverpool since he joined the Reds.

Thiago is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the world, but, sadly, he hasn’t been the most reliable of players in recent years.

Indeed, injuries have hampered the Spaniard throughout his spell at Anfield, and it’s been the same story once again this season.

Enrique was critical of Thiago due to the fact he’s quite unreliable, but he did note that he expects to see a marked improvement from the £20m player next season if Liverpool miss out on the Champions League and he only has to play one competitive game per week.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Thiago will improve if Liverpool don’t get top four

Enrique spoke about the midfielder.

“Thiago when he’s fit he is world class, but Thiago is not a player you can rely on to play. He’s no Gini, he’s no Hendo in the past, he’s not this kind of player who is always available. He’s no good for us, it’s not worth it. Thiago would be worth it I believe if next season we’re not playing in the Champions League or in Europe, then there’s a better chance to stay fit,” Enrique said.

Chance to refresh

This is a point that needs to be considered.

Yes, Liverpool not getting into next season’s Champions League will be a financial blow, but in terms of the playing squad, this could actually be a good thing.

Make no mistake about it, Liverpool’s squad is burnt out, they played every single game they could last season and fatigue has set in.

A year without top-level European action could help the team improve across the board and perhaps give the squad a huge chance to refresh and go again.

Look at a team like Arsenal, they’ve improved drastically over the past 18 months and it’s fair to say that they may have benefitted from a lack of European action.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Show all