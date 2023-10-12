Goalkeeper are a different breed.

If you’ve ever played football you know that you have to a bit different to be a goalkeeper.

It’s always said that goalies are a bit crazy, and even in the professional game, that rings true.

Over the years the likes of Rene Higuita, Emi Martinez and even Jordan Pickford have been some of the most eccentric and vocal players we’ve ever seen, and Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale is very much cut from the same cloth.

Ramsdale is a great character and he’s brilliant to watch in interviews, but according to Matt Turner, speaking on the Kickin’ It Podcast, the Arsenal stopper is genuinely crazy.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Turner says Ramsdale is weird

Turner spoke about his former teammate.

“I’d like to say I think I’m the most normal goalkeeper out there,” Turner said.

“Who’s the weirdest?” He was asked.

“The weirdest? Either Bobby Shuttleworth, he’s the first goalkeeper I saw where I was like that guy is crazy, or Aaron Ramsdale, he’s bananas that guy. He’s weird, but I love him. He’s just eccentric. He has flair in his game and he’s the opposite to me one the field and off the field. Maybe because I’m so normal that makes me weird. His werdisms are the tongue out thing. The way he walks around the training ground with his mug of tea always trying to have some fun,” Turner said.

Photo by Mike Janosz/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Have to be

Ramsdale may be a little bit eccentric, but you have to have that sort of mentality as a goalkeeper.

Think about it, these players spend most of their time diving at players’ feet, risking a boot to the skull, while they also have to command their back four and bark instructions all the time, it’s no shock to hear that the big characeters gravitate towards this role.

Ramsdale is a bit out there in terms of his personality, but he’s also one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, and that’s what truly matters.