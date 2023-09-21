‘He’s very, very good’: Joe Cole says £16m Aston Villa talent offers much more than 28-year-old teammate

TNT Sports pundit Joe Cole raved over Aston Villa defender Matty Cash and he believes the player offers a lot more than his team mate Calum Chambers.

Aston Villa have had a good start to the season and look like they can battle for a European spot again in the Premier League.

They had their first match in the Europa Conference League Group Stages against Legia Warsaw on Thursday and manager Unai Emery made wholesale changes.

One change we saw was Matty Cash dropped to the bench for fellow right-back Calum Chambers and Joe Cole believes Cash offers a lot more than Chambers.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Joe Cole raves over Matty Cash

It has been a good start to the Premier League season for Villa and perhaps Emery has thought he needed to rotate with them playing Chelsea on the weekend.

Speaking ahead of Villa’s Europa Conference League game on Thursday night on TNT Sports (21/09/23, 5:25PM), Joe Cole said: “He (Callum Chambers) will not be able to give you what Matty Cash does. He is just up and down the line. He gets in the box, he’s very much a modern day full-back.

“The one thing that I think his biggest attribute is is his one on one defending. I think he’s very, very good. He sorts his feet out. You don’t ever really see him get taken to the cleaners by the wingers. He’s one of them that can get there and he’s athletic.”

It is no shock to see Cole rave about the Polish international. He has been great for Villa over the years and has improved even more under Emery.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Villa managed to sign Cash for £16million and so far he has definitely proved to be a top bargain for the club.

Despite being a right-back, the 28 year-old has also shown his top attacking abilities. He has already managed two goals in five appearances this season.