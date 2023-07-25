‘He’s very, very good’: Jermaine Beckford says 22-year-old can be a star for Leeds this season

Jermaine Beckford is very excited by the addition of Ethan Ampadu to this Leeds United squad.

The former Leeds striker was speaking to TBR Football in association with Hisense about Ampadu, and he gave a this signing a big thumbs up.

The Welshman has just joined Leeds from Chelsea, and it’s fair to say that big things could be coming from the 22-year-old.

A player with bags of international and top European experience, Ampadu should be a brilliant addition at this level, and Beckford believes he has what it takes to be one of the Whites’ most important players this term.

Not only does Beckford think Ampadu has the talent to shine for Leeds, he also backs him to have the mentality to as well, claiming that his experience of playing in front of massive crowds with Wales will help him adapt to the cauldron that is Elland Road.

Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport via Getty Images

Ampadu can be a star

Beckford spoke highly of the youngster.

“I think he’s very very good, very good, a Welsh international, he’s had lots of experience playing not just in the Premier League but overseas as well. He’s looked really good, a tough tackler, can find a neat pass as well, good through balls,” Beckford said.

“He can keep it simple when he needs to but also understands when it’s time to take a chance, I’m excited to see how he fares in front of a packed Elland Road, but those experiences won’t faze him too much because he’s played in front of big crowds already, especially with the national team. I’m looking forward to seeing how the team is built around him, I really am.”

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Exciting

Leeds may have only made one signing so far this summer, but to say it’s an exciting one would be an understatement.

Ampadu is a top-class player capable of playing in either the defence or the midfield, and Leeds will benefit massively from having him in the side.

As Beckford says, this is a young man who can do it all, strong in the tackle great on the ball and he knows when to take a risk.

We could well look back at this one as one of the better signings in the Championship this season.

